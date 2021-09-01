Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar County, TX

United Way Launches Fall Campaign To Raise $550,000 For Lamar County

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) started its Annual Fall Campaign on Sep 1, 2021, hoping to raise $550,000 by mid-November. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “Back in the spring, before the closing of Turner Industries which normally accounts for one-fifth of our total Campaign dollars and before the 4th surge of Covid-19, our Board of Directors decided for the first time in years to raise our Campaign Goal to $550,000. We are not backing down, and we are determined to reach this goal because we know that our partner agencies and those who use our services depend on our funding.”

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Spring, TX
County
Lamar County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Lamar County, TX
Government
Lamar County, TX
Society
City
Paris, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Uwlc#Turner Industries#Board Of Directors#Cabinet#Lamar National Bank#Chance Abbott#Peoples Bank#Prmc#Campbells#Clint Cheatwood Patrice#The United Way#Po Box 1#Silent Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jean-Paul Belmondo, an undisputed star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" in 1959, has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday. He was 88. A charismatic actor who often performed his own daring stunts, Belmondo switched...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy