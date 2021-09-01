United Way Launches Fall Campaign To Raise $550,000 For Lamar County

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) started its Annual Fall Campaign on Sep 1, 2021, hoping to raise $550,000 by mid-November. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “Back in the spring, before the closing of Turner Industries which normally accounts for one-fifth of our total Campaign dollars and before the 4th surge of Covid-19, our Board of Directors decided for the first time in years to raise our Campaign Goal to $550,000. We are not backing down, and we are determined to reach this goal because we know that our partner agencies and those who use our services depend on our funding.”