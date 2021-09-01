Players from historic lineup react to 50th anniversary

The Pittsburgh Pirates top draft pick has been off to a hot start. Unfortunately, the slugging catcher has suffered an injury with an unknown time frame. When Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Henry Davis with the first pick, they were able to save money and spread out the pool over their next four selections. The front office, however, made it clear that Davis was the best player on their. This wasn’t a Tony Sanchez situation, rather they thought they could get the premier college player and save money to get high upside talent. Davis was ranked among the top three players in the draft by every public prospect outlet.