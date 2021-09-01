Cancel
MLB

Players from historic lineup react to 50th anniversary

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

As Willie Stargell put it, ‘they just gave white players a day off’ as members of the 1st all-minority lineup in MLB history react to 50th anniversary

www.audacy.com

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Dock Ellis
Rennie Stennett
Roberto Clemente
Al Oliver
Willie Stargell
#Major League Baseball#Latin#The Pittsburgh Pirates
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Checking in on the Joe Musgrove Trade

January of 2021 was a busy month for the Pittsburgh Pirates, not only did they make a big deal with the Yankees, but they participated in a three-team trade that involved Joe Musgrove. This past January the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and San Diego Padres struck a three-team trade....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Top Pick Henry Davis Injured

The Pittsburgh Pirates top draft pick has been off to a hot start. Unfortunately, the slugging catcher has suffered an injury with an unknown time frame. When Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Henry Davis with the first pick, they were able to save money and spread out the pool over their next four selections. The front office, however, made it clear that Davis was the best player on their. This wasn’t a Tony Sanchez situation, rather they thought they could get the premier college player and save money to get high upside talent. Davis was ranked among the top three players in the draft by every public prospect outlet.
MLBMLB

Notes: September callups; historic lineup

PITTSBURGH -- With Sept. 1 comes roster expansion, and while this year’s list is shorter than in years past, the pair the Pirates brought up could get very meaningful time in different respects. Pittsburgh recalled right-hander Max Kranick and selected the contract of right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Indianapolis to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Previewing Quinn Priester’s 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed prospect Quinn Priester has had a fantastic 2021 season. Now the question becomes where should he start the 2022 season?. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-hander Quinn Priester with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Overall, he was considered the best high school-level arm in that 2019 MLB Draft.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ben Gamel’s Future

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 01: Ben Gamel #18 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on August 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Ben Gamel has been a great with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but only controlled through...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Player of the Month Awards

In the month of August a pair of prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system took home Player of the Month honors. Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 1st round pick earned August Player of the Month honors for smashing the baseball and showing his potential. Nick Gonzales led the High-A East league in hits with 39, 24 runs, 81 total bases, 10 doubles, 10 home runs, .757 slugging percentage and was second in batting average with an average of .364. All of this went with an on-base percentage of .419 and OPS of 1.176.
MLBFOX Sports

Wilson scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (65-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-89, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +115, Tigers -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Making a Case for 2022 MLB Time

Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Diego Castillo is having a strong year in the upper minor leagues, making a strong case to be a regular early in the 2022 season. In late July the Pittsburgh Pirates traded right-handed reliever Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees in exchange for two infield prospects. The first being utility man Hoy Park who was raking at Triple-A. The other was Diego Castillo. Castillo has had a fantastic 2021 season and he is making a case to be the Pirates’ starting shortstop in early 2022.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Underrated Pitchers to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a farm system littered with highly touted pitching talent. That said, there are also underrated pitching prospect in the Pirate system that fans should be monitoring. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best farm systems in al of baseball. This farm system includes a deep,...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Cubs and Pirates tie unlikely MLB record in slugfest

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are not two teams that would come to mind quickly when thinking about potent offenses, but they combined for something pretty rare during Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field. The Cubs and Pirates combined for three grand slams in the same game in what turned...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pirates' Wilmer Difo sitting Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Wilmer Difo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Difo will take a seat Sunday as Ke'Bryan Hayes (who is batting leadoff) re-enters the lineup at third base, and Hoy Park takes over at second base. Our models project Difo for...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...

