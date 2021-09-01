Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ingles Open Road at Julep Farms

By Living Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road. As the great John Denver put it, life on the farm is kind of laid back. And today we’ve found the farm where laid back is the main event. This is Julep Farms, and if you’re ready for some relaxation, rejuvenation, and maybe a little area recreation, then this is the place for you. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of north Georgia near the town of Dillard, Julep Farms sits of 22 acres of glory. Picturesque pasture, stunning mountain views, and soaring white oak and persimmon trees frame this modern farm resort. Julep Farms features four gorgeous cottages where you can come and escape the everyday. The Boat House, the Derby Cottage, the Magnolia Cottage, and the Sweet Tea each bring a special kind of comfortable elegance, with a bright, airy feel that immediately puts you at ease. This place is the perfect spot for a family reunion or just a quick solo escape to the country. With all the comforts of home, and a setting that will transport you, these cottages will melt your cares away. Guests can pop into the Julep Coffee and Sweets Bar for a delicious beverage for any time of day… an assortment of treats to satisfy that sweet tooth… or a grab and go lunch for setting out on a local adventure. Julep Farms is just up the road from another Ingles Open Road favorite, Scaly Mountain Outdoor Center. And is centrally located near some stunning outdoor attractions and the beautiful town of Highlands. When you return from your expedition, Julep Kitchen awaits. This place is what I like to call down-home gourmet, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner – along with an all-important kids’ menu. And the restaurant is open to guests and visitors alike. When you’re ready for something to wet your whistle, the Julep Bar has your drink order. Locally crafted beer, wine, and champagne are waiting for you, along with creative cocktails with the classic Mint Julep taking the front seat. Julep Farms is a mountain retreat unlike anything else. It’s a family operation where you feel like family – ponies, Pyrenees and all. There’s an Ingles just up the road in Franklin where you can stock up and fuel up for the ride home. But I’m pretty sure you won’t want to leave. Your weekend is waiting on the Ingles Open Road.

livingupstatesc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Ingles Markets#Beer#Julep Farms#The Boat House#The Sweet Tea#The Julep Bar#Mint Julep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Ozark, MOfeastmagazine.com

A meal with a view: The Ozark Mill is open for riverfront dining at Finley Farms

Restoring the historic grist mill in Ozark, Missouri, and transforming it into a riverfront restaurant has been a dream long in the making. Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, purchased the mill in 1993, and years later, when his daughter Megan Stack joined the restoration efforts, it became a family passion project. On Fri., Sept. 3, The Ozark Mill officially opened for lunch and dinner reservations.
Ozark, MObransontrilakesnews.com

The Ozark Mill restaurant opens at Finley Farms

The Ozark Mill Restaurant at Finley Farms officially opened their doors to the public on Friday, Sept. 3. The new restaurant, which overlooks the Finley River and sits within the historic Ozark Mill, features farm-to-table cuisine, including seasonal dishes, handmade pastas and fire-baked sourdough pizzas. “We have a very fancy...
Kentucky StateWKRN

Porter Road Butcher opens processing facility in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville butcher shop is celebrating 10 years in the business in a big way. The East Nashville staple, Porter Road Butcher, now has a new, 28,000 square foot facility in Princeton, Kentucky. The new location will help the small, neighborhood butcher increase production by...
Lake County, FLlakeandsumterstyle.com

Fork on the Road: Farm-fresh goodness

Local farmer takes organic farming to a higher level then serves what he reaps to the community with a side of heart. When eating out, there’s nothing like knowing that every item on your plate was made using only the freshest of ingredients. At OrganicaWorld, there’s no question about it.
Marble Falls, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Sweet Berry Farms opens for fall

Pick flowers and wander a maze or two at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls when it reopens Saturday, Sept. 4, for its fall season. You can also feed the goats, ride the Sweet Berry Express Barrel Train, and hop on the Scarecrow Island Hayride. Other autumn-themed attractions starting Sept....
Morton, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Ackerman Family Farms opens for Fall season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday Ackerman Family Farms in Morton opened its doors for the fall season. Regular customers have been eagerly waiting for the farm’s soft opening. “We’ve had a lot of people pull in our drive and ask ‘are you open yet? And I say ‘Monday, we’re going to be open Monday’, ” said Ackerman Family Farms owner John Ackerman.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

‘Silobration NW’ at Abbey Road Farm this Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Come out to Abbey Road Farm for a big “silo-bration” this weekend!. This Sunday, you can shop at the farm’s “Summer Makers Market,” take classes, learn to craft and even go on a fun run with a glass of wine waiting for you across the finish line.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Vermont’s fabulous farm stands prove to be road-trip worthy destinations

It’s harvest season in Vermont and if you have a garden, you’re inundated with produce. It’s been a bountiful season for tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, beans and many other local Vermont veggies and fruits, and it is time to reap the rewards of all that raking, weeding and shoveling. But if you’ve got a black thumb, no yard of your own, or you’re just visiting, you might be suffering from a bit of garden envy these days. Never fear! Nature’s bounty is available to all, and a great place to find it is at one of the many farm stands dotting the Green Mountains’ highways, byways and dirt roads.
Agriculturegranbydrummer.com

Open Farm Day returns to Granby!

One of Granby’s most beloved events is back: Open Farm Day, a free experience for Granby and surrounding communities, will be held on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After planning was paused in 2020 due to pandemic safety concerns, the Granby Agricultural commission is thrilled to resume this fun family event.
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm Set to Open in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is a fall staple, and they’re set to open from September 18th to October 31st. If you want to take advantage of their flash sale (ends August 26th) click here. You can experience the giant maze, the sunflower field, the wagon ride, slides, and...
Burton, TXkwhi.com

PORTION OF CENTURY FARMS ROAD CLOSED IN MARCH NOW OPEN

Update @ 8:05 a.m. August 31: The Washington County Road and Bridge Department says the section of Century Farms Road that was closed in March is now open. Original Story @ 2:44 p.m. March 24: A section of Century Farms Road southwest of Burton has been closed until further notice.
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

Houston County Farm Center opens for evacuated livestock due to Hurricane Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In response to Hurricane Ida, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with our partners to provide a temporary sheltering facility for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. Animals moving in response to Hurricane Ida will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Bonton Farms Hopes to Open ‘Bonton Tiny House Village'

Bonton Farms in Dallas is working with the city to get approval for its latest project: Bonton Tiny House Village. "So what we have here is a small kitchen," Bonton Farms Heath & Wellness Manager Daris Lee said, showing one of the tiny homes. "This creates so much room and space for a person to be able to be all that he can be."
Trafficyoursun.com

Road closed, businesses open

ENGLEWOOD — Just five days after Farrah Cuellar opened her business in Venice, the pandemic shut her down. Then weeks after expanding her business to West Dearborn Street in Englewood, parts of the road will be closed for a yearlong reconstruction project. “I think this is absolutely a great time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy