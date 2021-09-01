Cancel
Obituaries

Whitney B. Lauf

Mineral Wells Index
 8 days ago

A place to share condolences and memories. You were as beautiful inside as you were outside. You always had a smile on your face and were so loved from the smallest child to the oldest adult. You had a caring, loving, giving heart. You were selfless. Your memory will be very long and you will be kept alive in our hearts, in our memories, in the stories we will share. Your children will be watched over by those who loved you so dearly, they will reflect the Mother who bore them, who nurtured them, who shared them with us so that now we can pick up where you had to leave. We will always love you Whitney and we will NOT forget!

