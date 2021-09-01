Garlic grows best in soil that is naturally loose
Count von Count the Muppet from Sesame Street is based on real vampire myth. Count von Count suffers from arithmomania, a disorder said to afflict all vampires, where the count has a strong need to count things. So, one way to discourage vampires is to toss mustard seeds outside your door or hang fishing net outside your window. Vampires will be compelled to count the mustard seeds or the holes in the fishing net, delaying them until the sunrise when they disappear.www.capegazette.com
