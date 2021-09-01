Southern Seven Health Dept. Reports a New Positive Test for West Nile Virus

Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed a third positive test for West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in its coverage area. On Tuesday, Environmental Health staff collected the positive mosquitoes from a trap set in Vienna. This follows two previous tests collected by the health department this year. The first was in Golconda on June 23 and in Metropolis on July 13. No human cases of WNV have been reported so far this year in the Southern Seven region.