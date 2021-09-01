DOUGLAS JAMES NEDDO

Douglas “Doug” James Neddo, 65, of Westfield, WI, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 surrounded by his family, after succumbing to his battle with cancer. Doug was born on September 5th, 1955 in Oshkosh, WI to James and Virginia (Slife) Neddo and graduated from Oshkosh North High School. He married the love of his life, Linda (Baker) Brue, on September 6th,1986 and the two were married for 35 years. He and Linda raised two children together, Danielle and Cody. He worked most of his adult life in construction, and was a general contractor and owner of Douglas Neddo Construction for 20 years.