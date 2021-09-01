Hancock County Chamber helping New Orleans businesses temporarily relocate

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front is approaching the Gulf Coast today, and it could spark some showers and thunderstorms as it moves through South Mississippi. The front is moisture starved and doesn’t have much cooler air behind it, so scattered showers today and temperature changes will be most noticed in the morning hours. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s into early Friday. The humidity will take a slight drop as well. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, rain chances will be slim through the weekend. By Labor Day Monday afternoon/evening, rain chances become more likely.