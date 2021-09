This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This story originally appeared on México Desconocido. If you do not want to get angry or have the desire to go back in time, we recommend not reading this chronicle. Because it is about the story of how the Mexican Printaform computers could have become the giants of the industry, much like the IBM or the Macs, but things did not turn out well due to a series of events that could have been avoided. You are warned.