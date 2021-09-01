Cancel
Louisiana State

Biloxi donation drive aims to help Ida victims in Louisiana

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front is approaching the Gulf Coast today, and it could spark some showers and thunderstorms as it moves through South Mississippi. The front is moisture starved and doesn’t have much cooler air behind it, so scattered showers today and temperature changes will be most noticed in the morning hours. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s into early Friday. The humidity will take a slight drop as well. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, rain chances will be slim through the weekend. By Labor Day Monday afternoon/evening, rain chances become more likely.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

