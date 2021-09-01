Catching on: Nelson develops into big target for Lancers

ELDRIDGE — No specific route combination was designed. Simply, the call was for the quarterback to throw the ball up and let his receiver make a play. As time was winding down in the first half of last Friday night’s game at Lancer Stadium, North Scott High School head football coach Kevin Tippet had quarterback Grayson Juel loft the ball up toward the right corner of the end zone with the hope Jakob Nelson could win a one-on-one ball against the defender.