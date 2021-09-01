Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

John Lewis Stone, Sr.

Mineral Wells Index
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 p.m. in the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory in Princeton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. To send flowers to the family of John Lewis Stone, Sr., please visit Tribute Store. How does it work?

obituaries.mineralwellsindex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Lewis#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Dale King

Dale L. King, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services for Dale L. King will be private with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. There will be no public visitations. Memorial contributions may be made...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit John Schaadt

John F. Schaadt, age 76, of Harpster, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for John F. Schaadt will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and also the family will receive immediately following the service.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sumter, SCItem

CURTIS ALEXANDER WEEKS

Curtis "Tiny" Alexander Weeks, 68, firstborn of Lewis Jr. and Sue Bell McDonald Weeks, was born on May 21, 1953, in Sumter. He departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Dennette Blanton Cain

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dennette Blanton Cain, 57, of Natchez, who died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Hammond, LA, will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery under the direction of West...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Reverend Julius Mack

JEFFERSON - Reverend Julius Mack, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Reverend Mack was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse Mack McCluskey and the late Virginia Lee Jackson Mack. Reverend Mack had been the pastor of Bush River Baptist Church for 29 years, worked for Mainstreet Newspapers for 50 years and was currently the printing shop foreman.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Rev. George E. Poole

The Rev. George E. Poole, 67 of Indianapolis, IN went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2021 at The Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis. Full obituary is pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. VISITATION. Saturday. September 4, 2021. 10:00 AM to 11:00...
Mount Victory, OHKenton Times

Obit Donald Otis Anderson

Donald Otis Anderson, 90 of Mount Victory passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Hale Cemetery, Mount Victory, Ohio.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Marshall, MNmarshallradio.net

Thomas Warren

Thomas “Tom” Warren, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall. A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Gary Coldiron

Gary Richard Coldiron, age 68, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware. Memorial services for Gary Richard Coldiron will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mike Greenler officiating. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Sumter, SCItem

TINY ANN WILSON BAXTER

Tiny Ann Wilson Baxter, 57, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on May 27, 1964, in Kingstree, a daughter of the late Willie and Joletha Canty Wilson. Funeral services for Mrs. Baxter will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gregory Rhodes

Retired Morgantown City Police Department Sgt. Gregory Dean “Greg” Rhodes, 53, of Cheat Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center from a hard fought battle with COVID-19. He was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa. Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 31...

Comments / 0

Community Policy