Louisiana State

250 Mississippi National Guard soldiers to help with Hurricane Ida response in Louisiana

By Kaitlin Howell
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Wednesday, 250 Mississippi National Guard soldiers deployed for emergency response missions in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. After a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration was approved for Louisiana and Mississippi, and at the request of the state of Louisiana, Gov. Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance on Monday as Hurricane Ida was making its way through North Mississippi.

Comments / 0

