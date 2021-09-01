Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:06:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 209 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County south of Fredonia and west of Jacob Lake This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Johnson Wash, Snake Gulch, Wildcat Canyon, Jacob Canyon and Warm Springs Canyon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.