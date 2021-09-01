Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners keeping Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJXOh_0bjw9OLj00

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago.

Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League.

Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001.

Dipoto and Servais were hired by the Mariners following the 2015 season.

Comments / 0

KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#The American League#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto: the LL staff tells you why, with whom, and for how long

It is rare for the Lookout Landing staff, numerous and diverse as it is, to agree on anything, so it’s no small thing that every staff member agrees: Jerry Dipoto should be given an extension by the Mariners. Where we differ is in the fervency with which we avow that statement, our reasoning behind it, as well as the exact terms of said extension (including whether or not to extend other members of the Dipoto regime). Here, we dive a bit deeper into each staffer’s thinking on the matter, but two things we all agree on: the Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto, and they should do it now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Exploring the fit for Jerry Dipoto as the new GM

You may have your gripes with the decisions interim general manager Bill Schmidt has made with the Colorado Rockies since he took over for Jeff Bridich in early May. Maybe a better descriptor would be the lack of decisions he’s made after no major moves happened before the trade deadline.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Salk: The 5 reasons Mariners’ Scott Servais has been AL’s best manager

The Mariners’ Scott Servais should be the American League Manager of the Year. He deserves it. He won’t win, of course. The baseball world is centered in the northeast, and while the voters might occasionally be forced to consider a player with eye-popping stats west of the Mississippi, getting them to recognize a vague and unscientific accomplishment like managing the heck out of an undermanned team is probably just too much to ask. Heck, I’d be shocked if Jon Heyman didn’t spell his name “S-E-R-V-I-C-E!”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners: Scott Servais deserves AL Manager of the Year award

All of the metrics say that the Seattle Mariners should not be in this position. They have a bullpen composed of castoffs, a lineup that has almost no power and cannot score, and just one player with a bWAR over 3.0 at this point in the season. A look at the roster would lead one to believe that it has been a long year in Seattle, one that will culminate with a potential top five pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
MLBMLB

Dipoto, Servais receive contract extensions

SEATTLE -- The Mariners continued to move forward with their eye toward the future, and they did so by committing to the two key figures who have steered this multiyear rebuild, as Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais each received a multiyear contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday. Dipoto also...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Promote G.M. Jerry Dipoto to President of Baseball Ops

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the Seattle Mariners would be extending General Manager Jerry Dipoto, and Manager Scott Servais, to multi-year contracts. Along with this announcement, it was revealed that Dipoto would be given a new title with the team: President of Baseball Operations. What does this promotion mean for him and the Mariners?
MLBbizjournals

Mariners give GM Jerry Dipoto a promotion along with contract extension

The Seattle Mariners promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations Sept. 1 with the announcement of a second multiyear extension of his contract and that of manager Scott Servais. The two have risen in the ranks of Major League Baseball together since playing opposite one another as...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners reach deal on extension with Manager Scott Servais

The Seattle Mariners announced a couple of moves early on September 1st. No, I’m not talking about the roster moves that they made as the roster size expanded to 28. I’m talking about the extension/promotion they gave to Jerry Dipoto and the extension that they gave to Scott Servais. Specifically,...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners’ path forward is clear and with important continuity with extensions of Dipoto, Servais

The Mariners’ path forward in terms of who will set that path is clear. The long-awaited announcement of Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais’ contract extensions put to rest any speculation that there was any sort of wavering from “the plan” or rebuild that was put into action following the 2018 season. The move signifies not only continuity at the top – something that has been rare in an organization that had seen 10 different managers and three general managers in the 14-year span between the end of Lou Piniella’s tenure and the arrival of Dipoto and Servais – but a continued endorsement of that plan.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

PHOENIX — The once growing hope of Kyle Lewis returning to the lineup to provide a jolt to the Mariners’ hot-then-cold-then-lukewarm-then-inert offense has slowly faded to somewhere between doubtful and not happening. During the pregame media session Friday from Chase Field, Mariners manager Scott Servais delivered the discouraging news that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy