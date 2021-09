Fall is always a huge season for books, but Fall 2021 may be the biggest season yet. After all the shifting publication dates caused by the pandemic, not to mention extra writing time for at least some of the heavy hitters out there, we have an absolutely packed field of fiction and nonfiction to get through this season. So you’d be forgiven for not knowing where to start. But of course, here at Literary Hub, we live to answer these kinds of questions, and today we will be trying to answer them with this little flowchart. Have fun, and remember: you can always read more than one.