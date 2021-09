COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks coached in a game the opponent was the Cincinnati Bengals. The opposing quarterback was Andy Dalton. That was Dec. 29, 2019, the final week of the NFL regular season. Wilks was in his first year as the Cleveland Browns’ coordinator, a year removed from his one-and-done run as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns underwent a regime change after the 2019 season, but Wilks wasn’t part of the club’s plans for 2020. Rather than take on a fourth NFL job in four years, he decided to sit out last season, just as the pandemic engulfed the country. He spent the year hunkered down in his Charlotte home, studying the newest offensive trends in college football.