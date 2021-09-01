Butzel Long’s Kurtis T. Wilder Elected Chair of Interlochen Center for the Arts Board of Trustees
Kurtis T. Wilder, an attorney at Detroit-based Butzel Long, has been elected chair of the Interlochen Center for the Arts Board of Trustees. “It is a highlight to serve Interlochen in this leadership role,” says Wilder. “Interlochen offers immense enrichment opportunities for students to discover new interests and talents. Interlochen brings students together from across the globe for the summer Arts Camp and the Arts Academy for an unmatched educational experience that will forever change their lives.”www.dbusiness.com
