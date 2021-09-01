Filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah On Her Uncompromising Celebration of Black Women, To The Girl That Looks Like Me

After 20 years of working in the industry, Yvette Nicole Brown finally received her first Emmy nomination this year. The former “Community” star was recognized in Best Comedy Guest Actress for her work in “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” where she plays Judge Harper in the show’s famous “Courtroom Kiki” sketches. Brown admittedly never thought she would reach the echelon of being an award-nominated actress, so the nomination came as a surprise to her. “This was an amazing shock,” says Brown in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “The idea that the first time I get nominated for an Emmy it’s because of a show created by a Black woman for Black women to shine, like, come on. There couldn’t be a better place for me to get my first nomination.” Watch the full interview above.