Filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah On Her Uncompromising Celebration of Black Women, To The Girl That Looks Like Me
Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah’s To the Girl That Looks Like Me is part of the Scene in Color Film Series, presented by Target, which shines a light on incredible filmmaking talent. As part of the series, three emerging filmmakers will receive mentorship from producer Will Packer, and their films are available to watch on Rotten Tomatoes, MovieClips Indie Channel, Peacock, and the NBC App.editorial.rottentomatoes.com
Comments / 0