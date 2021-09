Pennsylvania Downtown Center’s (PDC) 2021 Annual Statewide Conference will be held on September 12th through September 15th in downtown Reading, PA. “DESIGN: Beyond the Structures”— Join the conversation on designing for the future: integrating new approaches, ideals, values and cultures all while preserving the historic characteristics that make our communities unique. Conference-goers will explore the many facets of DESIGN: How we use buildings, streets, sidewalks – all spaces of our cities, towns and neighborhoods. These places that help to create social interactions for greater interconnected communities. With inspirational keynotes, Dr. Mariela Alfonzo, founder and CEO of State of Place and Mary Means, Founder of Main Street, immersive mobile workshops in the City of Reading and the boroughs of Boyertown, Hamburg and West Reading along with sessions at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading led by experts in the field.