Incenter Announces RemoteVal Inspection Technology

By Eric C. Peck
dsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas announced the launch RemoteVal, a tool that allows appraisers to complete thorough and compliant inspections without ever leaving their desks. “For appraisers who are inundated with reports, RemoteVal makes life far easier,” said Mark Walser, President of Incenter Appraisal Management. “Instead of driving to several properties during the day, and then writing reports at night, they can potentially finish their work before dinner and spend more time with their families, or choose to complete more reports and generate more income in the same amount of time.”

dsnews.com

Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

UWG Announces New Technology Partnership with Comcast

Enhancing its efforts to foster connections – of all kinds – the University of West Georgia today announced the deployment of an advanced managed Wi-Fi solution on its Carrollton campus through a new partnership with Comcast. “As we dedicate ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university, we are thrilled...
Economydsnews.com

The Week Ahead: B2B Integration in the Servicing Space

Servicing is going through a transformation, and B2B integration is emerging as a new normal for conducting business. The past year brought to light how paramount it is to have automation built into digital platforms. The mortgage servicing industry needs the tools to be responsive to homeowners, especially during times of elevated delinquencies. B2B integration boosts efficiency and provides value where organizations need it the most. This webinar will feature industry leaders discussing this trending dynamic in mortgage servicing.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Togal.AI Launches Construction Estimating Tool

According to Florida Construction News, a local construction technology startup has launched its first estimating tool and plans to enter the marketplace this month. Togal.ai's software automates the estimating process using artificial intelligence (AI). The article states:. Artificial Intelligence construction technology start-up Togal.ai says it will enter the marketplace in...
Technologymortgageorb.com

RemoteVal Solution Helps Shorten Appraisal Process

Incenter Appraisal Management has debuted its RemoteVal technology – a tool designed to empower appraisers to complete thorough, compliant appraisal inspections without ever leaving their desks. Using RemoteVal, the appraiser takes control of the homeowner’s smartphone camera, and then snaps geographically verified, time-stamped images and closeups while directing the individual...
TechnologyZDNet

Docker changes its subscription plans, usage rules, and product line

For all Docker's container technology popularity, Docker, the company, has its problems. First, Docker had trouble finding a working business plan. Then, Docker ran short of funds. In late 2019, it seems to have solved both problems by selling its Docker Enterprise product line and business to Mirantis. But, unable to catch a break, Docker was dropped from Kubernetes. That wasn't as much of a problem as it sounds, but it still left users concerned about Docker. Now, in another attempt to revitalize its business, Docker is restricting the use of the free version of its Docker Desktop to individuals, small businesses, and non-commercial open-source projects. All others must pay for a subscription.
Marketszycrypto.com

Ekart INU Announces Its Presale Phase Round 3 Among Other Incentives

Ekart INU has announced the start of its presale phase round 3 following the successful completion of presale phase round 2. The token has also been making headlines among members of the crypto community. Since its launch just a few weeks back, the token has been received quite well by the community, now having over 400,000 account holders. Its telegram family has also grown to over 180,000.
Businessinfosecurity-magazine.com

SAP HANA SECURITY Solution Acquired by XYPRO

Cybersecurity company XYPRO Technology Corporation has acquired a critical security and compliance monitoring platform for SAP HANA and Linux environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The acquisition of Workload Aware Security (WASL) was announced on Tuesday along with the news that HPE will continue to sell and distribute the WASL...
Softwarexda-developers

WinZip 26 adds productivity tools along with better cloud support

Remember WinZip? It was a relatively popular tool for compressing and extracting compressed files in a variety of formats back in the day. As it turns out, it still exists, and Corel – the company that owns the software – recently announced the launch of WinZip 26 for Windows. Now, in addition to the known file compression tools, WinZip includes a suite of productivity-focused apps.
Aerospace & DefenseRenewableEnergyWorld.com

A guide to inspecting solar PV systems from manned aircraft

Solar software company Raptor Maps released a guide that outlines steps and best practices for inspecting solar PV systems from manned aircraft. The 18-page report supplements training materials that the company previously released for solar PV inspections using drones. “Solar asset owners and operators have a right to specify the...
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Sentry Insurance launches risk management tool for auto dealerships

Sentry Insurance has announced the launch of Sentry Risk Factor, a proprietary risk management tool. Sentry Risk Factor gathers information through conversations with automotive dealers to help evaluate, identify and measure a dealership’s potential risks. “We know how hard dealerships work to build their business and reputation, and we want...
Retailchainstoreage.com

SPECS 2021: Artificial intelligence comes to retail construction

Automated and robotic systems have a growing presence in the retail construction field. At Chain Store Age’s recent 57th annual SPECS physical retail conference, two sessions provided attendees with timely insight on how artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology is transforming the retail construction industry. Chris Varney, executive VP, Bureau Veritas; Dan...
EconomyPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

New Equipment and Technology Launches at MINExpo

Manufacturers from across the mining industry are gearing up to introduce their latest equipment, components and technologies at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2021. Below are highlights of some of the newest products set to be introduced during this year's event, which we will update as more information becomes available. Be sure to...
Healthmuncievoice.com

Ensuring Consistent Health and Safety Standards In Your Company

Keeping consistent health and safety standards for workers and visitors to your business is vital. As part of your OSHA compliance, there are minimum levels you must maintain at all times. And contrary to popular belief, this applies to all businesses, not just specific industries. When you are starting a...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Using RFID In The Automotive Industry — Transmission

Most automakers rely on "just-in-time" manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that's where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT's automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Truckmakers are looking beyond the vehicle for new revenue

In days gone by, a manufacturer would sell its vehicles through a dealership or other third party and be done. The customer interaction would be negligible, and aside from routine maintenance and ad-hoc repairs, the trail of business would end there. With connected trucks, things are changing: manufacturers are now able to extend their reach beyond the vehicle itself to provide ongoing services and digital solutions, all with the aim of helping fleets and drivers go about their work.
Carsngtnews.com

Dana Launches e-Axles for Class 7 and 8 Vehicles

Dana Inc. has expanded its Spicer Electrified e-powertrain offerings to include a family of single and tandem e-axles designed for a wide variety of Class 7 and 8 applications. The Spicer Electrified Zero-8 e-axles complement Dana’s established heavy-duty EV e-propulsion systems. The new e-axle portfolio supports Dana’s approach to meet...
Businessdsnews.com

Stewart Information Services to Acquire Informative Research

Stewart Information Services Corporation today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Informative Research, a leader in providing credit, consumer, and real estate data and technology services. IR serves more than 3,000 customers across the United States and offers a wide range of mission critical solutions through its proprietary platform to streamline the loan cycle, according to a presser from Stewart.
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Warehouse Equipment Trends of The Future

Warehouse managers often think that throwing equipment into the warehouse to automate a process will take care of all their problems of late fulfillment times, out-of-stocks and labor shortages. But, operations are getting more complex, and labor is becoming more and more of a challenge to find. Throw the continuing pandemic into the mix, and you have a recipe for disaster.

