Incenter Announces RemoteVal Inspection Technology
Has announced the launch RemoteVal, a tool that allows appraisers to complete thorough and compliant inspections without ever leaving their desks. “For appraisers who are inundated with reports, RemoteVal makes life far easier,” said Mark Walser, President of Incenter Appraisal Management. “Instead of driving to several properties during the day, and then writing reports at night, they can potentially finish their work before dinner and spend more time with their families, or choose to complete more reports and generate more income in the same amount of time.”dsnews.com
