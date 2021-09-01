Discussing Michigan’s latest DT offer, visitors for U-W game, Dante Moore’s insane performance
On this week's Future Brew podcast, Von and Stephen discuss the latest defensive tackle offer in the 2022 class — three-star Mason Graham. The West Coast defender is planning an official visit to Ann Arbor sometime this fall, even though he is committed to Boise State. Will the Wolverines be able to flip his recruitment? And how concerning is it that the Wolverines continue to offer project-type prospects at the defensive tackle position?
