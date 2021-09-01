Cancel
The Persian Gulf War, Part 1 - Introduction | History In A Nutshell

By Andrew Davis
scetv.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaddam Hussein instigated the Persian Gulf War with his invasion of Iraq’s next door neighbor Kuwait on August 2, 1990. The introductory segment of this edition of History In A Nutshell sets the stage by highlighting the background behind Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait: debts incurred from the Iran-Iraq War, and Iraq’s difficulties in paying back its creditors from that conflict.

www.scetv.org

Comments / 0

Saddam Hussein
#Gulf War#Persian Gulf#Iraq War#Nutshell#Knowitall Org#Etv
