Imagine for a moment that some politically connected Wisconsin Dells tourist attraction demanded that the state turn over a prime chunk of land in Devils Lake State Park, perhaps in the bluffs around the lake, and also allow a new access road to be built through the park because this would useful for their business and save them some money. You and most Wisconsinites would probably be up in arms at such an outrageous request and feel sure that the DNR, guardians of our parks, would never in a million years, acquiesce.