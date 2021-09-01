Ice Castles in talks to build attraction outside Silverthorne
There won’t be any ice castles in Dillon this winter, but the attraction still might find its way back to Summit County. Dillon announced earlier this year that the ice castles typically constructed on top of Town Park wouldn’t return for the upcoming winter, primarily as a result of major capital improvements at the park, which include a new multiuse field where the castles have been erected the past three years.www.summitdaily.com
