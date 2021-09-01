Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Firefighters race to contain raging Caldor Fire

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews are desperately trying to prevent the Caldor Fire from consuming a national treasure. The massive wildfire is nearing Lake Tahoe. Carter Evans has the latest.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

278K+
Followers
36K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Race#Firefighters#Lake Tahoe#Wildfire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Black bear is euthanized after being captured on film fleeing the monster Caldor Fire in California

A black bear has had to be euthanized after sustaining severe injuries in the Caldor Fire, wildlife officials reported. The bear, who was named “Tenderfoot” after suffering burns to its paws, was first spotted on 31 August by a fire crew battling the blaze in the Lake Tahoe area of northern California. The fire, which has been burning since last month, has grown to 212,907 acres and has led to thousands of residents being evacuated from the popular tourist area. Firefighter Bradcus Schrandt Sr discovered Tenderfoot behind trees near a residential neighborhood in Meyers, a small town in the...
Nevada StateSFGate

Renegade Burning Man event descends on Nevada as the Caldor Fire rages

As the Caldor Fire moves deeper into the Lake Tahoe basin, creating wide-ranging evacuation orders, highway closures and some of the worst air quality on the planet, the Reno-Tahoe area expects thousands of travelers to pass through the region over coming days for a multi-day “renegade Burning Man” festival. This...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Firefight On Escarpment Near Highway 395; ‘This Fire Moves Even When There Is No Wind’

MILFORD, Lassen County (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled the ever-expanding Dixie Fire Friday along the blaze’s eastern edge as flames continued to burn through bone-dry forest and grasslands, advancing to within a half mile of the massive burn scar left over from the Sugar Fire that was a part of July’s Beckwourth Complex blaze. Since the fire started on July 14th above the Cresta Dam in the Feather River Canyon, the blaze has ripped through portions of five counties. The burn zone stretched over 881,086 acres and was 55 percent contained by Friday evening. More than 1,283 structures, including hundreds of...
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Caldor Fire leaving scar on Tahoe landscape (Gallery)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Looking down through the smoke from U.S. Highway 50, it’s astonishing the Caldor Fire did not consume any homes in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The fire has scorched the landscape in the Christmas Valley and Meyers areas and the charred trees and decimated vegetation will be a reminder for years to come.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sprinklers Left On At Lake Tahoe Homes Hampering Firefighting Efforts

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – There’s been a big strain on the local water supply in Lake Tahoe because of sprinklers left running as a defense against the Caldor Fire, says a group. As the Caldor Fire rages close to homes in the South Lake Tahoe area, some residents left their sprinklers on and pointed at their homes and other structures in an attempt to keep them from burning.  But this strategy not only doesn’t work, it works against firefighters by reducing the water pressure and water supply, according to the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team.  The group says that through continuous watering,...
AccidentsMercury News

Dixie Fire: First Responder killed in firefighting efforts

A first responder has died in the efforts to control the Dixie Fire, Cal Fire announced Saturday. The agency provided no other details about the firefighter fatality. At least 18 state and local emergency agencies, utilities and private companies have been involved in the efforts, according to Cal Fire. More than 6,000 workers battled the fire at its peak in mid-August.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Douglas County orders evacuations as Caldor Fire approaches Nevada

Douglas County officials placed areas along and near Lake Tahoe under a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday as the Caldor Fire continues to approach Nevada. The order comes a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfire that has ripped through California and threatened South Lake Tahoe.
California StatePosted by
NBC News

Thousands forced to flee Lake Tahoe as California's Caldor Fire rages

As a wildfire pushed closer Monday, people in the California resort city of South Lake Tahoe were ordered to evacuate, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders covered all of South Lake Tahoe, a city of about 22,000 people. Residents and visitors were told to evacuate east on Highway 50 toward Nevada as the Caldor Fire raged nearby, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced on social media.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Caldor fire: fear as raging blaze ‘knocks on the door’ of Lake Tahoe

An explosive wildfire raging near California’s Lake Tahoe is sparking concerns in towns and resort communities near the famed alpine lake, forcing the closure of schools and forests as smoke chokes the area. The Caldor fire, just 9% contained, has become the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources, said...
South Lake Tahoe, CANBC Bay Area

Caldor Fire Evacuees Moved From Tahoe Hotel to Make Room for Firefighters

Some Caldor Fire evacuees staying at a hotel in the South Lake Tahoe area were asked to leave Wednesday to make room for firefighters and emergency personnel. Montbleau Hotel typically caters to tourists but recently was catering to wildfire evacuees who came with all of their belongings and their pets. On Wednesday morning, evacuees said they got a knock on the door and were told that they needed to give up their rooms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy