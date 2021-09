Horror is cursed to be the most maligned genre in any visual narrative art. The hurdles presented by depictions of gore and human suffering are too steep an obstacle for many, so it makes sense that Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story remains one of the most polarizing programs on television. It’s over-dramatic, dynamic, and messed-up. The fearlessness with which the franchise has reinvented itself throughout the last nine seasons has received varied reception and acclaim, but it deserves commendation in its refusal to retread the same ground—excluding season 8. It’s taken audiences through the different subgenres of horror, often blending genres together in each season.