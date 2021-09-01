Cancel
R. Kelly and Aaliyah were married in matching jogging suits in 10-minute ceremony, minister testifies

 4 days ago

NEW YORK — For an illegal wedding that has haunted R&B superstar R. Kelly for 27 years, the actual ceremony wasn’t much to write home about — lasting a mere 10 minutes, the minister who officiated testified Wednesday. Nathan Edmond, now 73, was summoned to a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois,...

