Hot off the heels of being formally announced earlier this week, Volition and Deep Silver have now given us our first look at actual gameplay from the forthcoming Saints Row reboot. When the game was first shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live just a couple of days back, Volition opted to merely give fans a taste of what this world is meant to have in store with a purely CG trailer. Now, we have seen what it will actually look like to play Saints Row and it seems to have a lot in common with its predecessors.