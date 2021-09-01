Former DeWitt officer appeals firing

DEWITT – A former DeWitt police officer is appealing his termination and said he hopes to make public what he alleges are officer safety issues within the department. Jacob Costas was fired from the department in April after department management — Chief Dave Porter, Cpt. Matthew Whalen, and Sgt. Shawn Zeimet — said Costas racked up multiple driving infractions. Costas also was terminated due to two instances of what Porter calls insubordination.