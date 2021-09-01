Cancel
Dewitt, IA

Former DeWitt officer appeals firing

By Nick Joos Herald Correspondent
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEWITT – A former DeWitt police officer is appealing his termination and said he hopes to make public what he alleges are officer safety issues within the department. Jacob Costas was fired from the department in April after department management — Chief Dave Porter, Cpt. Matthew Whalen, and Sgt. Shawn Zeimet — said Costas racked up multiple driving infractions. Costas also was terminated due to two instances of what Porter calls insubordination.

