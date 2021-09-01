Cancel
Nandi Bushell Calls Performing With Foo Fighters The Best Night Of Her Life

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
'And I’ve had a lot of good nights,' she says.

Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page: Band Refused ‘Miserable’ Requests to Make Past Docs Because They Weren’t About the Music

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page didn’t hold back in detailing why the band has refused to participate in a single documentary until now. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin” premieres at the Venice Film Festival Saturday afternoon, and tickets for all 12 press and public screenings of the film have sold out — easily making it one of the most sought-after movies at the fest. Part of the film’s appeal is its rarity, given the band has never taken part in a film apart from “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), which was more of a concert movie. Page, the only band member...
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Watch the Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ Live With 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

Our sincerest apologies for interrupting the doom and gloom that is the world’s present climate with some good news. Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old English music prodigy, crashed the Foo Fighters’ sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, joining them for their closing performance of “Everlong,” the soaring 1997 track from The Color and the Shape. “One day I picked up my phone, and my friends were all texting me asking if I had seen this shit? And I clicked on the link and I see someone is challenging me to a drum off,” Dave Grohl explained of their matchup last fall. “So I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nice?’ I kind of brush it off. But all my friends tell me, ‘No dude, you have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum off.” He responded with a performance on his daughter’s drum kit, noting that he hasn’t played the song “since the day” he recorded it, as drummer Taylor Hawkins takes over on stage. Scared, Grohl? “But then she comes back, and she whoops my fucking ass in front of the entire planet,” he recalled. “Round three! I do something else, and she comes back and kicks my fucking ass again. Tonight was the first night I came face-to-face with my arch nemesis!” And she nearly took his job. As the future of rock, Bushell has been making the rounds, sharing her knowledge with Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “It Happened!!!” Bushell wrote on Instagram with the “Daddy screaming” cut of her performance. “It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night!” Watch her tear up the Forum for the first (but we’re betting not the last) time above.
MusicMetalSucks

Sons Of Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich Launch New Band, Taipei Houston

Ready to feel old? We are now firmly in the age of watching the offspring of our heroes launch viable bands of their own. From Vended, featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Clown’s sons, to Suspect208 — drummer London Hudson (son of GN’R guitarist Slash), bassist Tye Trujillo (of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), and former-vocalist Noah Weiland (of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland) — get ready to start seeing even more in the coming months and years. Shit, Suspect208 were around long enough that they’ve already broken up (admittedly, it was a short-lived project… but generated quite a lot of hubbub while it was around).
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Musicaudacy.com

Guns N' Roses bring out Dave Grohl and P!nk at BottleRock Napa, have sound cut due to curfew

Saturday night's BottleRock Napa headliner, Guns N' Roses, ripped through an almost 2 & a half hour long set featuring some of their biggest hits and a number of covers. During their encore they were joined by P!nk for "Patience" & Dave Grohl on drums for their closer, "Paradise City". As has happened in the past with Foo Fighters & Neil Young, the band's sound was cut off due to the 10PM curfew.

