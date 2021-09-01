Cancel
California State

Torrey Pines girls varsity volleyball team earns championship title at California Challenge

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

The Torrey Pines girls varsity volleyball team defeated Marin Catholic in three sets (26-24, 19-25, 15-10) to claim the championship at the California Challenge. The tournament, hosted by La Costa Canyon High School, brought together 23 teams from across the state to compete over two days of competitive play. Three Falcons were given special recognition for their outstanding contributions: senior Brooklyn Burns was named MVP, and senior Hannah Flannery and junior Katerina Lutz were named to the All Tournament Team.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

