Happy Saturday New York Giants fans and welcome to week 1 of the 2021 college football season!. Okay, this isn’t actually the first week of college football action, last week was “Week 0”, but this week we have the biggest and best schools — boasting a bevy of future NFL players — in action. And we have one impressive slate of games to start off the season, with not one, not two, but five games between ranked opponents today.