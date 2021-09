The Honey Badger did not seem pleased with his alma mater. Tyrann Mathieu, who has long been nicknamed The Honey Badger, couldn’t resist taking to social media as his former team, LSU, fell to UCLA 38-27 on Saturday evening. The Twitter posts were a bit erratic. Mathieu is currently a safety for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs but still takes pride in his home state school. Mathieu is from New Orleans.