Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A $75,000 fine because my property is not ADA compliant; are you Serious?

By Editorial
city-sentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty much when your store or office, or your facility is open to the public. Are there exceptions? Of course. Existing older buildings receive a great deal of leeway. Making adjustments to a structure that would cause excessive costs, for example. Individual homes normally do not have to be compliant,...

www.city-sentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Lawsuits#Ada#Chamber Of Commerce#Osu#Nahb#Certified Aging In Place#Universal Design#The Daily Living Centers#Rotary#405 412 7861 Ext 2
Related
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Small BusinessPosted by
Salina Post

Deadline to apply for SBA loan assistance is Friday

Residents and businesses of Kansas counties with property damage resulting from flooding May 15-16, 2021, have until Friday to apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply for economic injury is March 28, 2022. Gov. Laura Kelly requested SBA loan assistance June 25 for residents...
AgriculturePosted by
Times Leader

Help available as federal pandemic unemployment ends Saturday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday that the state has been working diligently to transition Pennsylvanians from federal pandemic unemployment benefits to programs that target the specific challenges they are experiencing. Berrier reminded Pennsylvanians that federal unemployment...
Economyreviewjournal.com

Where to get help when federal benefits expire

Jobless Nevadans are facing the end of their extra federal unemployment benefit programs on Saturday. The programs, offered under a series of federal stimulus bills including the American Rescue Plan, kept many Nevadans financially afloat during the pandemic. But the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation reminded filers in a Thursday press release the programs would be ending while offering resources to Nevadans.
Economymauinow.com

State Pays $700M for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations today announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
Salem, ORKTVZ

State agency updates progress on Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Housing and Community Services provided an update Friday on progress, challenges and actions taken to speed up application processing and fund distribution for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “While we have nearly quadrupled the amount of OERAP funds distributed since the beginning of August,...
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Borrowers urged to seek PPP loan forgiveness

Those who received Payment Protection Program loans and don't want to be stuck with repayments will want to submit applications for forgiveness to their lenders or through the Small Business Administration's Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal. Deadlines for forgiveness applications are set on an individual basis. "From the day the PPP...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Old Sherman Opera House gets ADA-compliant elevator

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The Old Sherman Opera House is getting an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator. The funding will be provided through the city's Central Business District Historic Restoration and Improvement Grant Program. "The more we can do to preserve these buildings and bring them up to code to...
Small Businessbenefitspro.com

Tax credit available to small businesses for making websites ADA-compliant

Plaintiff’s attorneys have increasingly sued companies alleging their websites fail to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), California Unruh Civil Rights Act, and similar state laws that prohibit discrimination against disabled individuals. The justification of these lawsuits is that companies with websites that do not allow those with disabilities to use and enjoy the website are engaging in unlawful discrimination. While the law remains unsettled in this area (e.g., there is disagreement over the “standard for accessibility” and which companies may be obligated to have accessible websites), judges are increasingly enforcing anti-discrimination laws against companies that do not have accessible websites. The cost of non-compliance can be staggering, costing companies exponentially more than had the company just made their website accessible.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Are Vaccine Mandates Legal? Find Out in Our Story

In a February 2021 article, statnews.com (citing numerous Federal and FDA sources) had this headline:. "Federal law prohibits employers and others from requiring vaccination with a Covid-19 vaccine distributed under an EUA." With some businesses, large and small, mandating their workers become vaccinated, it's triggered a tug-of-war about whether those...
IndustryWPTV

More businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for employees and patrons. Is it legal?

More businesses are considering requiring vaccines for employees and or patrons. For some business owners, the decision was made months ago. “It only just seemed like the logical, reasonable, prudent thing to do was require vaccines because that is how we were going to get the economy and particularly the service industry back in business,” Marshall Smith, the owner of Bar Max, said.
Businessbizjournals

Austin Industries VP: "Are you committed, or are you compliant?"

Simeon Terry said capacity and relationship building have always been a challenge for minority-owned businesses seeking subcontracts, but there are strategies to overcome these obstacles. Terry is the vice president of diversity affairs for Austin Industries, and he said the construction industry has not always been accessible to minority- and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy