Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces #CIROCStands to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses Year-Round

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 4 days ago
Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the latest CIROC campaign which will amplify stories of Black-owned businesses and their founders. The #CIROCStands initiative promotes Black-owned businesses and will support Black excellence and achievement with their newest campaign, #CIROCStands for Black Businesses. This particular campaign will start in Diddy’s home state, New York where CÎROC will amplify the stories and successes of three local businesses and their owners. The brand will showcase these businesses with national exposure as well as providing mentorship from renowned CÎROC Black Executive partners. Although Black Business Month has ended, this initiative will give recognition of Black entrepreneurship throughout the year.

