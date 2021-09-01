Cancel
French Montana Sells Home He Bought From Selena Gomez for $5 Million

By Rachel Davie s
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five years in Hidden Hills, rapper French Montana has sold his three acre compound for $5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Montana paid Selena Gomez $3.3 million for the property in 2016, putting him at a $1.7 million profit, give or take for the value added from his renovations. The home is located in Moreau Estates, a gated enclave within the gated community of Hidden Hills, providing residents with maximum privacy.

