French Montana Sells Home He Bought From Selena Gomez for $5 Million

After five years in Hidden Hills, rapper French Montana has sold his three acre compound for $5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Montana paid Selena Gomez $3.3 million for the property in 2016, putting him at a $1.7 million profit, give or take for the value added from his renovations. The home is located in Moreau Estates, a gated enclave within the gated community of Hidden Hills, providing residents with maximum privacy.