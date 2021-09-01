Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Underrated Spice Padma Lakshmi Uses All The Time

By Ralph Schwartz
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadma Lakshmi is an expert on the wide world of spices. Not only is she a longtime host and judge on "Top Chef," but Lakshmi also wrote the book on spices ... literally. You'll find the A-to-Z's of spices in her reference book "Spices & Herbs: An Essential Guide to the Flavors of the World" (via HarperCollins). Lakshmi has more than book smarts when it comes to spices, too. She puts her spice-pertise into practice during her long hotel stays when filming "Top Chef."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spices#Food Wine#Poison#Harpercollins#Aleppo#Urfa#Diet Project#Native Americans#Npr#Persian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Fans Are Freaking About Padma Lakshmi's Appearance At This Kwame Onwuachi Event

Kwame Onwuachi has come a long way since competing as a contestant on Season 13 of "Top Chef." In fact, he has since made appearances as a "Top Chef" judge himself (via Entertainment Tonight). During his journey, Onwuachi has picked up various accolades. A James Beard Award winner, he has also landed on Zagat and Forbes' "30 Under 30" lists and on the Time "100 Next" List (via Travel + Noire).
ImmigrationPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Erupts Over Padma Lakshmi's Strong Political Stance

Padma Lakshmi wears many hats. She is best known for her role at the host, executive producer, and on many occasions judge on "Top Chef." She also created and hosts Hulu's "Taste the Nation," has her own jewelry and home décor lines, and is a New York Times best-selling author (via her website). And, of course she is a successful model and actor.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

Padma Lakshmi offers food for thought with her new children's book

In Tomatoes for Neela, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi teaches kids about the legacy we leave them, inside the kitchen and out. If Padma Lakshmi's award-winning cookbooks are the main course, then her picture book Tomatoes for Neela is a perfect amuse-bouche to introduce little ones to the magic of cooking with seasonal ingredients. With rich illustrations by Caldecott Honor winner Juana Martinez-Neal, the Top Chef and Taste the Nation multi-hyphenate weaves a stirring multigenerational story about the variety of ways that food connects us all. EW spoke to Lakshmi about her foray into children's literature, as well as what's coming in November on Hulu's Taste the Nation.
RecipesPosted by
E! News

How Padma Lakshmi Stays Fit When Eating Is Literally Her Job

Watch: Padma Lakshmi Reveals Hot Body Secret, New Book & More!. What's the secret to staying fit, gorgeous and fabulous at 50?. For Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, it's all about a holistic approach to food. The Emmy-nominated Bravo star exclusively revealed her workout routine during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 30.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Padma Lakshmi Taught Her Daughter About Seasonal Eating

Padma Lakshmi's new book Tomatoes for Neela will be published by Penguin Random House on August 31. And the celebrity and "Top Chef" host is discussing the inspiration behind it in a new interview with Today (seen on Twitter). As she says, the book came out of a conversation about pomegranates that she had with her daughter, Krishna, after the young girl asked for pomegranates one summer. However, as Lakshmi explained to her, it's an autumnal fruit and suggested that they should instead enjoy the summer-ripened tomatoes, hence the title of the book.
Recipesbravotv.com

Padma Lakshmi Details Exactly What She Eats in a Day

As we've seen with her nachos, six-ingredient chicken, and margarita recipes, Padma Lakshmi's daily routine includes the most incredible food. Now, the Bravo's Top Chef host is breaking down exactly what she eats in a day, and, of course, each meal is packed with flavorful ingredients. To start her day,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Just Clapped Back At This Reductive Food Opinion

There are some foods with basic characteristics that can be easily summarized. Take pizza ー in its most general form, it consists of a dough base with tomato sauce and cheese. Of course, there are infinite variations to the formula, but it remains fairly straightforward. If you try to say the same about Indian curry, chances are your experience with the dish has been limited. While it is common to throw the word curry around to mean a stew-like dish with spices, in a country as large as India, you can be sure that no two curries are the same.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Padma Lakshmi on turning pain into power

A woman who started out as a model has become a role model. Padma Lakshmi — bestselling author, host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador — talks with correspondent Faith Salie about overcoming the traumas of sexual assault, the injuries of a serious car accident, and a diagnosis of endometriosis, and about how "your scars really make you who you are."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Rains Heart Emojis Over Photo Of Padma Lakshmi 'Twinning' With Daughter

Stop the digital presses, social media: we may have a new Internet trend on our hands. The bad news? Only two people in the world can participate in this one. The good news? Those two people are Padma Lakshmi – celebrity chef, activist, and all-around interesting person – and Lakshmi's 11-year-old daughter, Krishna Thea. The mother-daughter duo has (perhaps inadvertently?) now appeared in at least two Instagram posts in which they are wearing matching outfits (via People).
RecipesPosted by
Well+Good

Padma Lakshmi’s Tomato Chutney Recipe Amps Up the Flavor of Pretty Much Any Dish (and It’s Kid-Approved)

Food is about so much more than nutrition—it’s one of the most personal expressions of our cultures, values, and traditions. Our series, Behind the Recipe, profiles a different healthy cook every month to explore the personal, untold stories of their favorite dishes. This month, Top Chef and Taste The Nation host and author Padma Lakshmi shares the tomato chutney recipe she grew up making with her mom, excerpted from her new children's book, Tomatoes for Neela ($15). As an uber-popular chef and TV host, Lakshmi's schedule is jam-packed. But even amidst all the busyness, she always makes time for family, and of course food—both of which, her Behind The Recipe story is about.
RecipesColumbian

Lakshmi cooks up children’s book

NEW YORK — Neela is a young girl who loves cooking with her mom. Saturday is her favorite day of the week. That’s the day they go to the green market. So begins Padma Lakshmi’s entry into the world of children’s book, “Tomatoes For Neela,” which mixes the author’s memories of family cooking with practical food advice, a nod to farmworkers and even a pair of recipes.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Dan Harris Dishes the Real Reason Why He's Leaving 'GMA' Weekend

For over 10 years, folks have been enjoying their weekend cup of coffee with Emmy-winning coanchor Dan Harris on Good Morning America. But soon, the GMA era of Dan Harris will come to an end. On August 8, Dan announced that after two decades with ABC News, he will be...
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

21 Looks Zendaya Slayed On Instagram

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is the newest member to hit the quarter-century club, celebrating her 25th birthday today. Her name means “giving thanks” in the language of the African Shona tribe. She was born in Oakland, California to teacher parents Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Her father is African-American, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry; she is the youngest of five older siblings.
New York City, NYAllure

This Cardi B Lookalike Is Making the Internet Do One Big Double-Take

After a New York City-based hairstylist posted a TikTok of her client who greatly resembles Cardi B, the video is making its rounds on the internet. Every so often there's a celebrity lookalike who drives the internet into a frenzy, such as the Lindsay Lohan doppelgänger who reenacted iconic scenes from The Parent Trap on TikTok or the 19-year old model that looks just like Gisele Bündchen. This time around, it looks like the internet has found Cardi B's long-lost twin. After New York City-based hairstylist Claudelande shared a video of her client Ashley with the rapper's "Up" song playing in the background, folks ran to the comments in awe and shock that the person sitting in the chair wasn't the regular degular smegular rapper from the Bronx.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Angelina Jolie shares rare pics of kids for 1st time on new Instagram account

Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy