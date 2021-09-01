It Was Never Easy to Be an OB-GYN in Texas, But Now It’s a Nightmare
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Last night, when I was up too late doomscrolling through Twitter while mourning the demise of women’s constitutional rights, I couldn’t stop thinking of my friend, who I’ll call Laura. Laura is an OB-GYN in Fort Worth, Texas. Since she moved there almost five years ago from the East Coast, our communication has shifted from our favorite trash TV shows to lamenting the bleak outlook for women and women’s health care in her new home state.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0