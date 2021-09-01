It Was Never Easy to Be an OB-GYN in Texas, But Now It’s a Nightmare

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Senate Bill 8, the Texas law that effectively bans abortions in the state by criminalizing any procedures after six weeks, is a bad law, not just in the sense that it accomplishes a bad thing—by effectively depriving women of their formerly constitutionally protected rights—but in the sense that it was written with all the legal authority of a ransom note. The law, in addition to the ban itself, proposes to enforce this prohibition by creating what Justice Sonia Sotomayor describes as “citizen bounty hunters.” Private citizens can earn $10,000 by filing a lawsuit against anyone who has so much as offered a ride to someone else to get to an abortion clinic in Texas. Unlike traditional litigation, a plaintiff in one of these cases would not need to demonstrate that they have been harmed to receive this fee. It’s simply a harassment stipend; if you see something, we’ll pay you something. When the law passed the legislature this spring, even some of its own supporters thought it might be unconstitutional.