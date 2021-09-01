'Alexa, from Iztapalapa to the world': Amazon Music brings 'Puro Trancazo' to celebrate regional Mexican music
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. It's September and that means National Holidays in Mexico ! That's why Alexa and Amazon Music announced “Puro Trancazo,” a celebration-focused collaboration, to pay tribute to one of the country's greatest cultural prides: regional Mexican music.www.entrepreneur.com
