Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

'Alexa, from Iztapalapa to the world': Amazon Music brings 'Puro Trancazo' to celebrate regional Mexican music

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. It's September and that means National Holidays in Mexico ! That's why Alexa and Amazon Music announced “Puro Trancazo,” a celebration-focused collaboration, to pay tribute to one of the country's greatest cultural prides: regional Mexican music.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Genre#Mexican#Spanish#Ai#National Holidays#Echo And Fire Tv Stick#Fire Tv#Karaoke#Ios#La Mejor#Puro#Amazon Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessBillboard

Wondery, Amazon Music Strike Licensing Deal With Tinkercast

Wondery and Amazon Music have reached an exclusive licensing and ad sales deal with the family-oriented podcast company Tinkercast. Beginning in September and extending through 2022, Wondery and Amazon Music will have exclusive rights to new and existing podcasts from Tinkercast. The Amazon-owned companies will also have merchandising rights to Tinkercast's products and will expand the business with new offerings via Amazon Prime.
EducationBillboard

Amazon Launches Free Prime Membership for Students, Plus Music Streaming from 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Back to School season is here and Amazon is offering up some big discounts and offers for students. Right now, students can get a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime -- the longest free trial that Amazon has ever offered (for comparison, non-students get a 30-day free trial to Prime). After that, students can continue with Amazon Prime for 50% off.
TechnologyThe Windows Club

Fix Amazon Prime Music Error Code 180, 119, 181, or 200

Many users are experiencing errors while using Amazon Prime Music. There are different kinds of errors they may face, for example, Error Code 119, 200, 180 or Exception error 181. In this article, we will be covering solutions that would troubleshoot every single error one may experience with Amazon Prime Music.
Businesshypebeast.com

Amazon Is Reportedly Working on an Audio Feature That Focuses on Live Music

Amazon is working on developing a new audio feature focused on live music, according to Axios. Sources told the outlet that Amazon’s latest project is being led by the retail giant’s music division, and would involve paying podcast networks, musicians and celebrities for live performances. The feature will have a focus on live music, alongside talk radio programs and podcasts.
Entertainmentmusictech.net

Amazon Music reportedly exploring live concert and podcast streaming

Amazon is reportedly investing in live audio features that will start with concerts and later expand into talk shows and podcasts. The effort is said to be led by Amazon Music and will let users access live performances through their accounts. Axios claims the company has already been talking to major record labels about events with their artists.
MusicDesign Taxi

Amazon Could Be Setting Up To Rival Spotify In The Music Industry

In the music streaming market, not many players can rival Spotify and Apple Music at the moment. However, with reports that Amazon could be developing its own live audio offering focused on music, could there be a new player soon?. According to Engadget, it doesn’t come as a surprise that...
Technologyausdroid.net

[Great Deal] 3 Months of Amazon Music for free

If you’ve been contemplating whether you’re on the right streaming service, Amazon is presenting a good case to try theirs. With 3 months free, instead of the standard single month trial for a limited time. There’s plenty to enjoy on the service with:. Over 75 million songs. No advertising to...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Amazon might release a smart TV just in time for Black Friday

The main attraction on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year might just be an Amazon-branded TV. That’s according to a scoop from Insider, who says that the retail behemoth is aiming for an October release in the US. According to the report, Amazon has been working on the new...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

The first Amazon-branded TV set might launch as soon as October

Amazon is the latest company looking to launch its own TV sets. According to a new report, the e-commerce giant might launch an Amazon-branded TV as soon as October. The first Amazon TV model will not be an in-house design. But Amazon is also pursuing an original design as part of its TV ambitions. Today’s Top Deal How are these best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google only $4.05 each?! Price: $16.19 You Save: $1.80 (10%) Buy Now Amazon already sells various Fire-branded media players that can connect to any TV, providing users access to Amazon’s streaming service and other similar devices. Devices like the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ElectronicsCNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best cheap 70-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

Given that 4K panels have dropped dramatically in price over the past few years, there are almost always some great 70-inch TV deals up for grabs for shoppers on a budget. Whether you’re moving to a 4K TV for the first time or are just looking to size up, you can’t go wrong with a 70-inch, and now’s a great time to look for some 70-inch TV sales if you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater setup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy