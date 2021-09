Would you get a load of this ugly piece of shit right here:. That, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is a rendering of the hideous Las Vegas Raiders-themed, uh, house(?) team owner Mark Davis plans to build and reside in on a six-acre plot of land he owns in Henderson, Nev. Here it would be appropriate to observe that no amount of money can buy a scintilla of good taste, if this observation had not been rendered redundant for all time by literally any photograph of Mark Davis not wearing a hat taken during any point in his adult life: