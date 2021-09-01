Everything to Know About West Harbor, LA’s Massive Waterside Dining Development

Last week’s announcement that Yamashiro, the famed pan-Asian restaurant overlooking Hollywood, would be opening a new location in San Pedro has brought with it a new wave of interest in the still-very-active West Harbor redevelopment where Yamashiro will reside. The massive, multi-million dollar waterside makeover of the former Ports O’ Call Village property has been chugging along steadily for years now, though initial opening timelines for the project west of Long Beach have been scrapped as a result of the pandemic. And while some longtime Angelenos have been concerned about the wholesale changes to the former Ports O’ Call Village property, others are looking to West Harbor to spark a new renaissance in surrounding San Pedro.