Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07 PM
If it feels like the 2021 Orioles are just constantly having to end long losing streaks, you’re not wrong. Last week the O’s snapped a 19-game losing streak, the second-longest in club history and longest in the majors since 2005. Earlier this year, they suffered a 14-game losing streak. From early May to late June, they lost 20 straight road games, a streak they finally snapped against the Blue Jays on June 25, and just yesterday they were carrying another 10-game road losing streak before again beating Toronto.www.camdenchat.com
