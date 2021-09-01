Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07 PM

By Paul Folkemer
Camden Chat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it feels like the 2021 Orioles are just constantly having to end long losing streaks, you’re not wrong. Last week the O’s snapped a 19-game losing streak, the second-longest in club history and longest in the majors since 2005. Earlier this year, they suffered a 14-game losing streak. From early May to late June, they lost 20 straight road games, a streak they finally snapped against the Blue Jays on June 25, and just yesterday they were carrying another 10-game road losing streak before again beating Toronto.

www.camdenchat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Breyvic Valera
Person
Matt Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Blue Jays#Rays#Cf Cedric Mullins#Santander#Alejandro Kirk Rf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays host Orioles on Monday as heavy betting favourites

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to win three games in a row for the first time in over three weeks when they return home on Monday to open a three-game series with the visiting Baltimore Orioles as heavy -285 favourites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
MLBSportsnet.ca

George Springer returns to Blue Jays lineup to face Orioles

George Springer is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup to face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Rogers Centre. Outfielder Josh Palacios was optioned to triple-A Buffalo to make room for Springer, who will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter. Springer sustained a Grade 1 left knee...
MLBIndependent

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Orioles (40-89) and Toronto Blue Jays (68-61) play the opener of a three-game set Monday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Orioles vs. Blue Jaysodds with MLB picks and predictions. Orioles RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.86 ERA)...
MLBCamden Chat

Paul Fry’s season slippage a stunning storyline for Orioles

The Orioles have done plenty of personnel swapping recently, with fringe big leaguers constantly being sent up and down from Baltimore to the minor league affiliates, but one name stood out in the recent transactions. On Sunday, Paul Fry got word that he was being sent down to Triple-A Norfolk...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Wild-card hopeful Blue Jays take aim at lowly Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to win their third straight game and step up their push for a postseason spot Monday night when they play the visiting Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series. The Blue Jays won the rubber match of a three-game series with...
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are 90-game losers

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Number one at losing, that is. With yet another dreary defeat last night — a 7-3 loss in Toronto that Tyler Young recapped — the Birds have now lost 90 games this season. No other major league team can make that claim. That’s 90 — count...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: Flying north of the border

The Orioles and Blue Jays appear set to be the two teams from the American League East that will not make the playoffs. However, the talent discrepancy between the two clubs cannot be overstated. As an Orioles fan, it’s frustrating that the O’s must play against such quality competition while...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Robbie Ray has a history making night against Orioles

In a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray etched his name into the record books in a number of ways. With 10 strikeouts in seven innings against Baltimore, the 29-year-old southpaw became just the second pitcher in Blue Jays history to notch double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive starts. Ray whiffed 11 Detroit Tigers on August 20 and followed that with a 14-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox on August 25.
MLBFOX Sports

Harvey, Orioles to take on Matz, Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -271, Orioles +221; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Blue Jays Wednesday. The Blue Jays are 35-30 in home games in 2020. Toronto's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 39 homers.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Orioles look to play spoiler against Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles will be out to prove again that they will not be a pushover for teams with playoff hopes when they play the rubber match of a three-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. The Orioles ended a four-game losing streak and ended the...
MLBSportsnet.ca

MLB Wagers of the Week: Bet on Blue Jays in crucial Orioles series?

The summer may be winding down, but the sun never sets on sports betting opportunities. See below for some MLB games and matchups to keep your eye on during your work week, as well as some trends that you should be paying attention to. Editor’s note: All betting lines are...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league week in review: Two affiliates take aim at the playoffs

Five months of 2021 Orioles baseball are now in the books. The less said about them, especially the 3-24 record in August, the better, so let’s talk about the Orioles minor league teams instead. Four months are in the books for these squads, which are collectively stocked with players who, we hope, can be part of a wave of talent that washes the franchise back onto first place shores.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups, plus notes (updated)

The Orioles enter a new month with pitchers Alexander Wells and Dusten Knight added to their expanded roster. Wells has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP in six games with the Orioles, but he’s strung together three consecutive scoreless appearances with Triple-A Norfolk. Knight allowed six earned runs (seven total) and eight hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in his five outings with the Orioles over 7 1/3 innings.
MLBwiartonecho.com

Blue Jays lose to lowly Orioles in battle of the birds

At this point in the season, all losses are costly. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles hurts in the present but could also hurt down the road. The Jays seemed to have the punch-less visiting Orioles right where they...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Grichuk breaks tie in 8th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-4

Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday night. Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBIs to help the Blue Jays take two of three from the Orioles.
MLBCamden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The season’s final (full) month

The final full month (they have three regular season games scheduled in October) of the Orioles’ 2021 season has mercifully arrived. Along with it comes the minor dash of excitement that are expanded rosters. Gone are the days of massive September rosters with the potential to bloat all the way...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays let an opportunity slip by against the Orioles

For nearly six innings on Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, it looked like it was going to be a good night for the Toronto Blue Jays. Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising, catcher Danny Jansen was back in the lineup for the first time since July and hitting homers, and the Blue Jays were leading the hapless Baltimore Orioles.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles can’t bag series win, lose 5-4 to Blue Jays in rubber game

Remember that opening series in Boston? When the Orioles shocked the Red Sox by sweeping all three games at Fenway Park? That was fun, wasn’t it? Why, perhaps this plucky young team could hold its own against their star-studded AL East rivals, you may have thought. Yeah...not so much. Five...

Comments / 0

Community Policy