Braves reshuffle lineup as Soler sits, Adrianza starts at second

By Ivan the Great
Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping two straight and losing Ozzie Albies for what is hopefully only a few games, the Braves are rolling out this lineup for their series finale at Dodger Stadium:. Ehire Adrianza will make his third start of the season at second base, while Joc Pederson remains in center field and slides up to leadoff. Dansby Swanson is hitting second in Jorge Soler’s absence, while Eddie Rosario gets a start and hits sixth behind Travis d’Arnaud. I don’t really get it as a lineup, but it is what it is.

www.talkingchop.com

