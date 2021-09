Click here to read the full article. Seems like it might almost be easier for filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow to win a third Oscar than to sell her sophisticated, multi-level loft-like home near the woodsy top of Coldwater Canyon in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City that’s been on and off the market for coming up on three years. Originally set out for sale in late 2018 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $12.9 million, the alluringly secluded architectural compound has since had a succession of high-profile listing agents and declining prices that have brought the current ask down to a...