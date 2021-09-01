'Saving lives': 29 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ida now up for adoption in West Michigan

Animal shelters in West Michigan are housing more than two dozen dogs that were from Hurricane Ida, giving them a chance at new life.

Leaders with Harbor Humane Society traveled to Memphis to meet up with multiple groups needing dogs to be transferred.

Harbor Humane Society brought back 29 dogs to West Michigan.

14 stayed with them and the others went to Muskegon Humane Society and Monroe County Animal Shelter.

The dogs are up for adoption and some have already found new homes.

Harbor Humane Society Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Jennifer Nuernber said the following:

"Any time that we have space and can go beyond county or state lines to help those in need, Harbor Humane is in. Getting as many animals to safety before the storm hit was key here. These are dogs that had been in southern shelters for some time (not dispersed by the hurricane) and had not been claimed by their owners; to move them north not only keeps them safe from the storm, but gives them more opportunity to be adopted – and equally as important, opens up space in shelters there, for those animals who have and will be dispersed by the hurricane. Partnerships and collaboration truly save lives – in more ways than one, in this case."

Right now, Harbor Humane Society is also doing a pop-up special on cat adoptions. They are hosting a "name your price" adoption fee on all adult cats over five months old.

