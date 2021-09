Fall is almost here and with that comes a parade of new TV series and seasons to dig right into. Unfortunately, all good things always come to an end, and the same is true for several network and streaming favorites that have kept fans' attention for years. Sure, there will be new shows that will try and step up to fill the void left in viewers' lives, and some of these retirees could even be moving in the spin-off direction with fan favorites staying on board, but saying goodbye is hard.