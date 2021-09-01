Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Pick Your Ticket with Tony & Kris!

wivk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to 107.7 WIVK-FM during UT Football home games for a special announcement from Tony & Kris with information on how you can win tickets to see Eric Church, Chris Stapleton or tickets to a UT Football home game!. Tony & Kris are giving away tickets to some of the...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Concerts#American Football#Tony Kris#Ut Football#Wivk Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sebastopol, MSbreezynews.com

Make your Kicks Picks

Don’t forget to make your Kicks Picks before 6:00 pm on Friday. Make your pics for the best high school football games of the week and you could be in the running to win some great prizes. The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate to Lee’s Steakhouse in...
Musicwivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
NFLYardbarker

CFB rules blasted after four players ejected in first half of Ole Miss-Louisville game

The Mississippi Rebels opened their 2021 college football season against the Louisville Cardinals Labor Day evening. Led by star quarterback Matt Corral, Mississippi opened up a 26-0 halftime lead. The Heisman candidate completed 13-of-20 passes for 252 yards in the first two quarters. However, that’s not anywhere near the story...
Musicnowdecatur.com

Luke Combs ‘A Little Nervous’ About Release Of ‘South On Ya’

Last month, Luke Combs teased a new song on social media called “South On Ya” which is being used in conjunction with SEC football this season. Now that song has officially been released and debuted yesterday (Thursday, August 26th) in partnership with SEC Network. The song will be the network’s 2021 college football anthem and will also serve as the new theme song for SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation, as well as the soundtrack for SECN’s campaign surrounding its primetime football franchise, SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

QYK Has Your LAST CHANCE To Win Thomas Rhett Tickets

QYK is excited to welcome Thomas Rhett back to Tampa w/ special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett. They will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 4th, 2021. We want to send you to the show!. Starting Monday, August 30th through Friday, September 4th, you...
Entertainmentcountry1037fm.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Charlotte Show Ticket Holders Will Receive a Refund

Bad news Garth fans. Garth Brooks has cancelled his upcoming Charlotte show. Since restarting the tour in July, The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has entertained over 300,000 fans across the first 5 cities. Now, with a new wave of the Covid-19 virus spreading across the nation, the tour has arrived at the very difficult decision of canceling and refunding approximately 350,000 tickets in the tour’s next 5 cities.
Advocacy995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton Gives $10,000 To Family Who Lost Twins In Flood

The sudden flood that swept Waverly, Tennessee has been all over the news, and at press time, the death toll sits at 18, with three still missing. One of the saddest stories to come out of it is the death of toddlers twins Ryan and Riliegh that were torn away from their father’s arms over the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Win Chris Stapleton Tickets

Here's your chance to see Chris Stapleton in St. Louis Thursday, September 16. Chris Stapleton is out on tour and making a stop in St. Louis in on Thursday, September 16 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. Opening up for Chris Stapleton will be The Marcus King Band & Yola.
Osceola County, FLaroundosceola.com

Channel your inner Dierks and win Country Thunder tickets!

Thanks to Country Thunder, the Osceola News-Gazette is giving away two Platinum 3-Day packages, which include some of the best seats in the house and private VIP food and facilities, for next weekend’s festival of the best acts country music has to offer. We just want to see your best...
Entertainmentstar967.net

We have your Brooks & Dunn Tickets!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the mornings Tuesday- Friday this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Brooks & Dunn!. They will be giving them away everyday between 6-9am SHOW DETAILS: Saturday, September 18th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy