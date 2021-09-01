Cancel
Why 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Will Be Totally Different Than the Show's Other Premieres

By Amanda Garrity
countryliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few months, we'll finally get answers to our questions about the Dutton family's fate. Following months of speculation and disappointment (to say the least), Paramount Network recently announced that Yellowstone season 4 will make its return on Sunday, November 7 — more than one year after the shocking season 3 finale. As if that wasn't enough, the network kept their promise that season 4 will be "worth the wait" and will air two back-to-back episodes on premiere night. That's right, buckle up because we're kicking off the new season with two hours on Dutton Ranch!

