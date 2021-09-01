Why 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Will Be Totally Different Than the Show's Other Premieres

Yellowstone fans have been desperately waiting for the fourth season and some rumors online lead some to believe that the premiere could be monumentally epic. A Reddit user who goes by the name Kahnspiracy wrote a post claiming that he was an editor on Yellowstone and that the premiere episode opened with a massive action sequence. “The first episode begins with probably the craziest 13.5 minutes of TV I’ve ever edited,” he wrote. “Easily my favorite season so far. I hope you enjoy it.” Now, being that this is from Reddit, definitely take this rumor with a large grain of salt. However, Yellowstone fans are used to tense television at this point, so this sort of scene isn’t out of the question by any means.