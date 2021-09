The South Weber Recreation and Parks Department sustains the operations and maintenance of approximately 50 acres of parks throughout the city. The Parks Department is commissioned to beautifying park land by providing the citizens with quality parks, trails, and green open spaces. It is the goal of the Parks Department to enhance each park facility with amenities that are complimentary to the enjoyment of the community; and to enhance the personal, societal, recreational, and economical benefits that affect citizens and visitors in their pursuit of peaceful, enjoyable leisure. South Weber City continues to invest in safe trails, park play equipment, and improved recreational fields that will provide enriched recreational activities for people of all ages and abilities.